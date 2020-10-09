Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Shares of Inuvo, Inc (NASDAQ:INUV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 178,305 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

