Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 178,305 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Analysts forecast that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

