Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.57

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and traded as high as $56.34. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF shares last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 33,411 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $16,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $842,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $626,000.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

