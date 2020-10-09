Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.84

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and traded as high as $21.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 3,511,678 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.