Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 123,049 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,029,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 118,660 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 589,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,049 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,901. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

