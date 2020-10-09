Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently:

10/8/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $578.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Tesla was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/5/2020 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Tesla was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

9/30/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Tesla was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

9/23/2020 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $442.00 to $377.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

9/22/2020 – Tesla was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Tesla was given a new $295.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

9/11/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $290.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Tesla was given a new $295.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/31/2020 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/31/2020 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/20/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/18/2020 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/14/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/14/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/13/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

8/12/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.26. The company had a trading volume of 533,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,890,367. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The stock has a market cap of $394.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,008 shares of company stock worth $79,505,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

