InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Raised to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark lowered InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.61.

NVTA opened at $52.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.03. InVitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,857 shares of company stock worth $4,873,321. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of InVitae by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 759,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InVitae by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

