IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IQ. New Street Research cut IQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter worth $568,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,365 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IQIYI by 5,895.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.