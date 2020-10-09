Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.34

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as low as $3.24. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 596 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and a PE ratio of 24.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

