iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. iRobot traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $89.09, with a volume of 2864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $263,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,868 shares of company stock worth $879,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

