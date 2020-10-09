Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. 80,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

