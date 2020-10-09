iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 106.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,811 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,960,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,516,000 after purchasing an additional 517,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,113,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,992,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

