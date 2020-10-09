iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $326.01

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $326.01 and last traded at $325.60, with a volume of 14675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

