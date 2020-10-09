iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $326.01

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $326.01 and last traded at $325.60, with a volume of 14675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

