iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 387.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $199.49. 45,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.