iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.05. 188,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,922. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

