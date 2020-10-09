iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSE:GSG) and Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Head-To-Head Analysis

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSE:GSG) and Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and Gain Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gain Capital $233.90 million 0.98 -$60.76 million ($0.95) -6.36

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gain Capital.

Risk and Volatility

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gain Capital has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and Gain Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gain Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gain Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Gain Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gain Capital is more favorable than iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Gain Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Gain Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and Gain Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust N/A N/A N/A Gain Capital 14.34% 31.81% 6.45%

Summary

Gain Capital beats iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

The investment objective of the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust is to seek investment results, through the Trust’s investment in the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Investing Pool, that correspond generally to the performance of the S&P GSCI Total Return Index before payment of the Trust’s and the Investing Pool’s expenses and liabilities. The Index is intended to reflect the performance of a diversified group of commodities.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company offers execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

