iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $19,689,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $8,141,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $6,054,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $4,496,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $3,162,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $165.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,373 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

