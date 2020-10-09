Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.26

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $9.40. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 5,240 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Isuzu Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 30.98%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

