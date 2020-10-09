J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.