Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.51

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 31940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.
The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 893,061 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 342,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 424,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 441,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
