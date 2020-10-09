Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.51

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 31940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 893,061 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 342,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 424,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 441,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

