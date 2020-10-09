Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded by CSFB to “Neutral”

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by equities researchers at CSFB to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

JHG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.42. 15,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $7,325,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

