Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $578.91

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $578.91 and traded as high as $743.90. Jarvis Securities shares last traded at $730.00, with a volume of 8,233 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 million and a PE ratio of 16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 686.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 580.76.

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 26.66 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is 125.28%.

In related news, insider Jolyon Christopher Head sold 3,500 shares of Jarvis Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.44), for a total value of £22,610 ($29,543.97).

About Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

