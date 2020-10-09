JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,421 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for 7.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1,480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 489.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

