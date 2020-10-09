Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of IGGHY opened at $10.48 on Monday. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

