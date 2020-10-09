JMP Securities Boosts PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $70.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of PJT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.55. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,695.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 691,638 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,194,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,402,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 228,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

