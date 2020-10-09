JMP Securities Raises Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $42.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of MC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,664. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,050 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

