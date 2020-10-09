JMP Securities Trims Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Target Price to $10.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.66.

NYSE LADR opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $922.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

