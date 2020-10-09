John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.26

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and traded as high as $23.56. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 57,626 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the second quarter worth $9,851,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 498.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

