Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,166.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,166.00 and traded as high as $2,475.00. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $2,449.00, with a volume of 1,100,900 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,555 ($33.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,426.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,167.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,302 ($30.08) per share, with a total value of £414.36 ($541.43).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

