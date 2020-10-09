Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.05

Shares of Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.05 and traded as low as $92.70. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 525,784 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.11 million and a PE ratio of 134.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.89.

In other news, insider Peter Egan purchased 22,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899 ($26,001.57).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.