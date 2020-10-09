JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €40.53 ($47.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.64. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

