JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) a C$483.00 Price Target

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a C$483.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.
CP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$391.58.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$1.89 on Friday, hitting C$409.06. 521,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,057. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$395.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$352.21. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$412.52.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
