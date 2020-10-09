JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $75.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.18.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $425.92 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.17, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,008 shares of company stock worth $79,505,133. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Tesla by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Tesla by 64.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

