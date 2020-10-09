JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPL. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.14.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$28.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.58.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3658213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 142.94%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$78,143.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,998.95. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,890 shares of company stock valued at $261,356.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

