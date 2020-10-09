JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $21.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

