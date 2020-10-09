JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $27.50

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.31.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $218.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10,127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,068 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.