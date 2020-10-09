JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $480.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $452.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $453.54 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $455.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

