JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSRGF. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of NSRGF opened at $118.30 on Monday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $124.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.