JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSRGF. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $118.30 on Monday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $124.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

