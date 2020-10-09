JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,355 ($96.11) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,509.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,122.18.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
