JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,355 ($96.11) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,509.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,122.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.10%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

