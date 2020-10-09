JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.64 ($98.40).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €92.06 ($108.31) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €88.06 and its 200 day moving average is €82.25. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

