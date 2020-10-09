Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $6.58. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 208,680 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

The company has a market cap of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

