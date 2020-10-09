K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €7.13 ($8.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.87. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.93. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

