Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $8.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

