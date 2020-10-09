KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 86.7% Over Last Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 85.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. KARMA has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $464.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $20.33 and $18.94. During the last week, KARMA has traded 86.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001674 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.01259384 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.