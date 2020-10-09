KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. KB Home traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 7425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in KB Home by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

