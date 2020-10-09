Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $437,578.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00156060 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

