Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its diversified business structure, solid product offerings and innovation capabilities. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. Also, its policy of rewarding shareholders with dividends bodes well. Being wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic, the company refrained from providing financial projections for fiscal 2021. Higher restructuring charges, pandemic-woes and other headwinds might be detrimental to margins. Further, forex woes might be concerning. Notably, the company's cost-saving measures might be of help in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates decreased for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.38.

NYSE KMT opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.50, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

