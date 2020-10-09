Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $262.53

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $262.53 and traded as low as $108.90. Kerry Group shares last traded at $109.40, with a volume of 82,665 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The company has a market cap of $194.18 million and a P/E ratio of 36.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of €0.26 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,657.48%.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

