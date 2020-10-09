Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.88. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 85 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.98%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $43,805 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at $201,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the period. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

